Ridge Volunteer Fire Department to Host Annual Community Tree Lighting on December 5th

The Ridge Volunteer Fire Department will hold its annual Community Tree Lighting on Friday, December 5, 2025, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the firehouse located at 13820 Point Lookout Road in Ridge, Maryland.

Families are invited to come down to the station to celebrate the holiday season, meet Santa, and enjoy festive treats. Santa will arrive at 6:30 p.m., and guests are welcome to take their own photos of their children standing with him.

Cookies, punch, and lemonade will be provided to guests. Hot dogs and chips will be available for purchase (cash only), with proceeds supporting the Ridge VFD Auxiliary.

The Lions Club will also be collecting canned goods for the local food bank—each donation earns an extra ticket for the kids’ toy raffle.

New this year, a variety of food trucks and local vendors will be on-site, adding even more fun to this family-friendly community event.

Come enjoy a night of holiday cheer and help kick off the Christmas season with the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department!