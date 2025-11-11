Man Charged Again, After Assaulting Same Woman He Previously Assaulted Less Than 24 Hours Beforehand

On Saturday, November 8, 2025, at 12:52 a.m., officers responded to the 4200 block of Drake Court in Waldorf for the report of an assault involving a man and a woman.

Upon arrival, officers found a woman inside the residence holding a toddler. She had visible injuries and was covered in blood. Officers de-escalated the situation and learned the suspect had returned to the residence after being arrested and charged with assaulting the same woman less than six hours earlier.

An investigation revealed the suspect, James Bowman, III, age 40, of Waldorf, had been arrested the previous night, November 7, for a domestic-related assault. In that case, it was reported Bowman punched the victim in the face and bit her hand.

After his arrest, a district court commissioner released Bowman from the Charles County Detention Center on personal recognizance under the condition he does not abuse the woman.

Bowman returned to the residence within one hour of being released and assaulted the woman again; this time, she was holding a toddler. She was able to call 9-1-1 and retreat to a bedroom and lock the door; however, Bowman forced the door open and continued assaulting her as she attempted to place the child on the bed.

While striking the woman, Bowman also struck the child in the forehead, causing an injury.

The victim and child were treated by EMS. Bowman was arrested at the scene and charged with assault and child abuse. A district court commissioner held him without bond and on November 10th, 2025, judge Robert Wilcox ordered Bowman to continue to be held without bond.

