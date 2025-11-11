13-Year-Old Mattawoman Middle School Student Struck by Vehicle After Falling Ill From Vaping Device Containing THC

On Friday, November 7, 2025, at approximately 1:45 p.m., a student, age 13, at Mattawoman Middle School reportedly used a vaping device containing THC.

Afterward, the student left the school and walked into the path of an oncoming pickup truck traveling Eastbound on Berry Road. The student was struck; however, the driver was able to slow down enough that the student was not injured. As a precaution, the student was transported to a hospital.

During the investigation, the School Resource Officer (SRO) learned the student did not like how they felt after using the THC and wanted the effects to end.

The SRO and school administrators also discovered the vaping device had been obtained from another student, age 14.

School staff recovered the device, which tested positive for THC. The student who provided the device was charged as a juvenile on a civil citation for possession of cannabis.

Parents are urged to talk with their children about the dangers of vaping and consuming unknown substances. Even small amounts of THC or other substances can have serious and unpredictable effects, including impaired judgment and health emergencies.