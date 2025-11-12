Sports Wagering Contributes $14.1 Million to the State During October 2025

Maryland’s sports wagering market generated $14,090,240 in contributions to the state during October 2025, which featured a busy sports calendar that included the Major League Baseball postseason, full schedules in college and pro football and the start of the hockey and basketball seasons.

Sports bettors in Maryland wagered $736,610,585 during the month and won back $663,885,230 in prizes. Sportsbook operators held 9.9% of the handle.



Retail sports wagering operators contribute 15% of their taxable proceeds to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs. Mobile sports wagering operators contribute 15% of their taxable proceeds to the Blueprint Fund and 5% to the state’s General Fund. In October 2025, the combined retail and mobile contribution to the Blueprint Fund was $10,626,403, while $3,463,837 in mobile proceeds went to the General Fund. Through the first four months of Fiscal Year 2026 (July 2025 through October 2025), sports wagering contributions to the state have totaled $43,855,799.

A retail sports wagering location opened during October, as Canton Gaming and operator partner Crab Services launched operations on Oct. 24 at 1008 Reisterstown Road in Pikesville. Canton Gaming previously operated a sportsbook in Towson before receiving authorization to relocate.

The state now has 13 retail sportsbook locations and 12 mobile platforms.

A detailed summary of the October 2025 results for each sportsbook, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contribution to the state, along with a summary of statewide handle and hold by sport is included in the attached chart and available for download at mdgaming.com.



Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

Retail: $13,261,543 (includes $16,245 in deductible free promotional wagers)

Mobile: $723,349,042 (includes $99,491 in deductible free promotional wagers)

Combined: $736,610,585

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

Retail: $11,650,864

Mobile: $652,234,366

Combined: $663,885,230

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

Retail: $1,610,679 (12.1%)

Mobile: $71,114,676 (9.8%)

Combined: $72,725,355 (9.9%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts)

Retail: $1,565,944

Mobile: $69,276,743

Combined: $70,842,687

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of Taxable Win for Retail; 20% of Taxable Win for Mobile)

Retail: $234,892

Mobile: $13,855,349

Combined: $14,090,240

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $210,489,333

Cumulative contribution to the General Fund: $10,743,199

Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $4,990,650

About Maryland Lottery and Gaming – Maryland Lottery and Gaming operates the Maryland Lottery and is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos and sports wagering program. In its regulatory role, the agency provides direction and guidance to casino and sports wagering operators on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino and sports wagering operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting mdgamblinghelp.org.