6th Annual Giving Fair on Saturday, November 22nd, 2025, at Grace Lutheran Church Family Life Center in La Plata

The Neighborhood Creative Arts Center (NCAC) invites families, children, and community members to help spread the word and join in the 6th Annual Giving Fair, a joyful celebration of creativity and generosity, on Saturday, November 22 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Grace Lutheran Church’s Family Life Center (1200 Charles Street, La Plata).

The Giving Fair began during the pandemic as a way to help children experience the joy of giving through creativity. What started as a small neighborhood idea has grown into a beloved annual event for Charles County families—a place where children can craft, create, and give from the heart.

Each table at the fair features simple, hands-on projects designed to be immediately successful, allowing even the youngest participants to create something beautiful and meaningful to share. From handmade ornaments and cards to small gifts for loved ones, children learn that generosity is joyful and accessible to everyone.

“We wanted to create a space where children could discover that giving can be creative, fun, and deeply rewarding,” said Dr. Georgia Ypma-Bonney, Founder and Director of NCAC. “The Giving Fair reminds us all that sharing joy is one of the most powerful ways to build community.”

Admission is free, and all are welcome to attend. Volunteers ages 12 and up are invited to help on the day of the event—no special skills needed, just a warm smile and enthusiasm!

Webpage: https://www.neighborhoodcreativeartscenter.org/ncac-giving-fair

Volunteer Sign-Up: https://www.signupgenius.com/go/70A0D4EADA729ABFD0-60209687-spread