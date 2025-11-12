Memory Kits Now Available to Support Cognitive Wellness in St. Mary’s County

St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Aging & Human Services (DAHS), in proud collaboration with St. Mary’s County Library, is excited to announce the launch of Memory Kits, a new resource designed to support cognitive health among older adults and individuals experiencing cognitive decline.

These specially curated Memory Kits are now available for borrowing at no cost from the three local Senior Activity Centers (Garvey, Loffler, and Northern), and all four branches of St. Mary’s County Library (Charlotte Hall, Leonardtown, Lexington Park, and the Mobile Library).

Each Memory Kit contains a variety of engaging materials, including books, games, puzzles, and hands-on activities designed to stimulate memory, mental agility, and overall cognitive function. The kits are organized by themes, allowing participants to choose topics that best match their interests or cognitive needs. Each kit also includes a copy of the Resource Guide for Older Adults, which offers valuable information on local services and support networks.

“With adults aged 65 and older representing the fastest-growing population in St. Mary’s County, the need for memory support and cognitive wellness resources continues to expand,” said Lori Jennings-Harris, DAHS Director. “The Memory Kits offer meaningful ways for individuals and families to support brain health at every stage of aging. We are deeply grateful to St. Mary’s County Library for their ongoing and outstanding partnership in supporting the needs of older adults and enhancing quality of life throughout our community.”

For more information, please contact DAHS Community Programs & Outreach Manager, Nicoletta Pollice at (301) 475-4200, ext. 1074 or [email protected].

To learn more about the DAHS programs and services, visit: www.stmaryscountymd.gov/Aging or follow them on social media for regular updates at: www.facebook.com/SMCDAHS.