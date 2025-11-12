Holiday Event ‘Evening Tides’ Brings Candlelight Christmas to Piney Point

St. Mary’s County Government’s Museum Division, which oversees Piney Point Lighthouse Museum & Historic Park, is proud to announce the return of Evening Tides: Candlelight Christmas at Piney Point this holiday season after a successful launch in 2024.

On Saturday, November 29, 2025, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., visitors are invited to a festive holiday evening on the grounds of the beautiful historic park at Piney Point Lighthouse Museum featuring various local vendors, family activities, candlelight, carolers, a hot chocolate bar, Buddy the Elf, Santa, Frosty, and the return of the annual Building Bricks Lighthouse Challenge competition, and more! Admission is free; a $5 per person donation is suggested.

Complete your holiday shopping in the museum store for a wide range of unique and local items while at the event.

There is something for everyone on your list, including ornaments, art, kids’ items and much more.

For more information, please visit www.Facebook.com/1836Light and look under Events.

About the St. Mary’s County Museum Division – The St. Mary’s County Museum Division was established by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County to collect, preserve, research, and interpret the historic sites and artifacts which illustrate the natural and cultural histories of St. Mary’s County and the Potomac River. These sites include St. Clement’s Island Museum, Piney Point Lighthouse Museum, the Old Jail Museum, and the Drayden African American Schoolhouse. With this as its charter, the Museum Division serves as a resource, liaison, and community advocate for all St. Mary’s County public and private cultural assets. For more information, please visit: museums.stmarysmd.com.