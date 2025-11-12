Calvert Marine Museum December 2025 Events

The Calvert Marine Museum is celebrating the holiday season with festive family fun all month long. Visitors can experience the joy of the Solomons Christmas Walk on Saturday, Dec. 13, with live music, crafts, Santa visits, and free museum admission.

The celebration continues with Winter Break Programming, offering engaging, hands-on activities for children from Dec. 26–30.

For the full calendar of December events, visit our website www.calvertmarinemuseum.com

Thursdays, Dec. 4 & 11 – Sea Squirts | 10:15 and 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is Fossil Exploration. Children 18 months to 3 years, with an adult, are invited to discover the museum together through music, stories, and special activities. Join us for story time and a craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25-40 minutes. Cost is free with museum admission. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Sea Squirts | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Friday, Dec. 5 – First Fossil Friday! | 1–4:30 p.m.

Fossil hunters, bring your fossil finds from Calvert Cliffs or other local areas to be identified! This service is provided for free; however, admission fees apply for access to CMM exhibits.

Sundays, Dec. 7, 14, 21, and 28 – Beyond the Displays: Artifact Stories | 1:30–2:30 p.m.

Join museum educator Lori to explore the museum’s artifacts, uncovering their origins and significance. Hear how World War II shaped Solomons and discover hidden details in the museum murals. Learn something new every tour. Included with museum admission

Saturday, Dec. 13 – Solomons Christmas Walk | 6–9 p.m.

Celebrate the season at the museum during the Solomons Christmas Walk! The museum will be open and free to the public for an evening of festive fun. Enjoy live musical entertainment in the Harms Gallery, holiday crafts, and visits with Santa and the Otter mascot. Stop by Santa’s Cocoa House for complimentary hot cocoa and holiday cookies, and don’t forget to shop for unique gifts in the Museum Store, where Museum Members save 20% all day and during the event.

Sunday, Dec. 14 – Creature Feature | 10:15–11:15 a.m.

Meet a mystery animal not normally on display at the museum. Each month, the CMM Education team highlights a different creature found in local estuaries. Take-home coloring pages available. Included with museum admission.

Thursday, Dec. 18 – Little Minnows | 10:15 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.

This month’s theme is Fossil Exploration. For preschoolers ages 3–5, with an adult. This program focuses on one of the museum’s three themes. Join us for story time and craft, available while supplies last. Sessions are 25 – 40 minutes. Sign up at the Admissions Desk when you arrive. Included with museum admission. For more information, visit: Little Minnows | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Saturday, Dec. 20 – CMM Members Save 20% in the Museum Store | 10:15 a.m.–4:45 p.m.

CMM members enjoy a 20% discount in the Museum Store today and on the 20th of every month. Purchases can be shipped via USPS, Priority Mail, or held at the store for curbside pickup. For more information, visit: Museum Store | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website

Wednesday, Dec. 24 – Christmas Eve Holiday Hours | 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will close at 2 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 25 – Christmas Day

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store are closed on Christmas Day. We will reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday, December 26.

Friday, Dec. 26 – Winter Break Programming: Lighthouse Keeper for a Day | 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Do you have what it takes to be a lighthouse keeper on the Chesapeake Bay? Play-act a lighthouse keeper’s duties and complete a scavenger hunt of the Drum Point Lighthouse! Activities appropriate for ages 5-10. Included with museum admission.

Monday, Dec. 29 – Winter Break Programming: Hibernation | 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

While winter air temperatures throughout the Chesapeake region are relatively mild, the water temperatures are downright icy! Discover how different species cope with the arrival of winter at the museum. Activities appropriate for ages 5-10. Included with museum admission.

Tuesday, Dec. 30 – Winter Break Programming: Evolution and Extinction: Megalodon | 10 a.m.–3 p.m.

Today is all about the top predator of the Miocene seas – Megalodon! Uncover how this massive shark evolved and how it ultimately met its extinction during the Pliocene Epoch. Activities appropriate for ages 5-10. Included with museum admission.

Wednesday, Dec. 31 – New Year’s Eve: Members Only & Holiday Hours | 10 a.m.–2 p.m.

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will close at 2 p.m. The museum will be open for MEMBERS ONLY. The Museum Store will be open and welcomes all shoppers.

Wednesday, Dec. 31 – NOON Year’s Eve Party Members Only! | 10 a.m.–Noon

We are excited to host the annual Noon Year’s Eve party for museum members. Make Noon-Year’s-Eve-themed crafts, marvel at the juggler’s skills, and join the dance party with the Otter mascot. Toast in the new year with sparkling ginger ale, fish cracker snacks, and a giant confetti blast at high noon. FREE for CMM members of all ages! Crafts available while supplies last.

Thursday, Jan. 1 – New Year’s Day

The Calvert Marine Museum and Museum Store will be closed on New Year’s Day. We will reopen at 10 a.m. on Friday, January 2.