Mega Millions Jackpot Reaches $965 Million as Two in Maryland win $20,000

The Mega Millions jackpot continues to inch toward $1 billion as no one matched all five numbers drawn on Nov. 11, but two people in Maryland, one each in Elkridge and District Heights, matched five of the six numbers for $20,000 third-tier wins. Meanwhile, a Hagerstown Bonus Match 5 player won a $50,000 top prize the same evening.

The winning numbers for the Nov. 11 Mega Millions drawing were: 10, 13, 40, 42 and 46 with a Mega Ball of 1.

The two Mega Millions winners were sold at Montgomery Exxon at 6310 Washington Boulevard in Elkridge (Howard County) and at Penn Liquors at 5634 Silver Hall Road in District Heights (Prince George’s County).

No one matched all five numbers plus the Mega Ball, so the estimated annuity jackpot increased to $965 million for Friday night’s drawing, with an estimated cash option of $445.3 million. There has not been a jackpot winner on the multi-state game since June 27.

The winning Bonus Match 5 ticket was sold at AC&T, 1701 Dual Highway, Hagerstown (Washington County). The winning numbers for Nov. 11 drawing were: 1, 9, 32, 33 and 36; the Bonus Ball was 11. For selling the winning Bonus Match 5 ticket, the Washington County retailer receives a $500 bonus.

Winners are encouraged to sign the backs of tickets and keep winning tickets in a safe location. Tickets for draw games expire 182 days after the drawing. The last date to claim scratch-offs is listed on the game’s tile on the scratch-off page.

Instructions for claiming prizes are available on the How to Claim page of the Lottery website. Prizes of more than $25,000 must be claimed through Lottery headquarters, either in person or by mail. Lottery headquarters is in the Montgomery Park Business Center, 1800 Washington Blvd., Suite 330, in Baltimore. An appointment is required to claim in person (no walk-ins). The appointment scheduling page shows all available appointment times.