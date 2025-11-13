Make a Difference this Winter: Volunteer Drivers Needed for WARM Program

With colder weather settling in, St. Mary’s County Government’s Department of Aging & Human Services (DAHS) is seeking volunteer drivers for Wrapping Arms ‘Round Many (WARM), an emergency shelter program for people experiencing homelessness in St. Mary’s County, Maryland.

“Volunteer drivers are essential to ensure WARM participants have safe transportation to and from shelter locations,” said Lori Jennings-Harris, DAHS Director. “By giving just a few hours of your time, you can help provide stability and compassion to individuals in need during the coldest months of the year.”

The Department of Aging & Human Services coordinates transportation for the WARM program, including the recruitment and scheduling of volunteer drivers. Drivers must be 18 years of age or older and have a valid driver’s license.

Volunteers will be given access to a county-owned van. Volunteer slots are open seven days per week while WARM is operational. Volunteer drivers are divided into evening and morning shifts.



Evening drivers pick up WARM guests at the Church of Ascension at 5:30 p.m. for transportation to the appropriate host site for the evening.

Morning drivers arrive at the host site by 7 a.m. the next morning to transport guests back to the Church of Ascension. WARM vans are parked at a central location in Lexington Park.

Cynthia Brown, Human Services Division Manager for DAHS, and member of the WARM coordination effort since its inception in October 2009 states, “The program has become very successful over the years, with over 50 churches currently working together to provide meals and shelter. If you’ve ever wondered how you can make a difference in our community, this is your opportunity.

In addition to driving, there are several other ways to support WARM, like making monetary or food donations. Please visit the website at www.warmstmarys.org to learn more.”

The WARM program is a partnership between the faith community, local human service organizations, and residents to provide safe shelter and hot meals to those experiencing homelessness during the coldest months of the year.

WARM operates in close partnership with St. Mary’s County Government, including the Department of Aging & Human Services, the Department of Public Works & Transportation, and the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, as well as other key partners, such as the St. Mary’s County Department of Social Services, Pyramid Walden, the Three Oaks Center, and MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

To volunteer as a driver, please contact Ursula Harris with DAHS at (301) 475-4200, ext. 1658, or via email to [email protected].