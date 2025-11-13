St. Mary’s County Woman ‘Breaks the Bank’ with $50,000 Lottery Win in Charlotte Hall

A St. Mary’s County woman is celebrating a flooring win after claiming a $50,000 top prize on the $5 Break the Bank scratch-off.

The regular player recently visited Lottery headquarters Nov. 10 to claim her prize and share her story. A Lottery enthusiast for more than 25 years, she said her biggest win before this was $1,000, but that never stopped her and her husband from playing.

“At my age, you find fun where you can,” the player, who is in her 60s, laughed. “That’s our fun on the weekends.”

The winner was at home when her husband scratched off the winning ticket. Unsure if they were reading it correctly, he handed it to her to double check. After scanning the ticket with the Maryland Lottery app, the message “See Retailer” appeared, confirming that this was no ordinary win.

“When I realized the amount, I almost broke down in tears,” she recalled. “I’ve played for years, and it’s truly a dream come true to finally win something like this.”

As for her plans for the $50,000 prize, the lucky winner said she’s ready to retire her old vehicle of more than 15 years and purchase a new car. She says she and her husband plan to continue their weekend Lottery tradition.

The winning Break the Bank ticket was purchased at the Weis Market at 30015 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall. The retailer receives a $500 bonus.