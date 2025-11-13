Chesapeake Ghost Announces ‘Ghost Holiday Home Run’ Equipment Drive to Benefit Local Youth Leagues

The Chesapeake Ghost organization is excited to announce the launch of its inaugural Ghost Holiday Home Run Baseball & Softball Equipment Drive.

The community-focused initiative aims to collect new and gently used baseball and softball gear to donate to local recreation leagues, ensuring every child has the necessary equipment to play the game they love.

Inspired by the spirit of holiday giving, Chesapeake Ghost created the drive to function as a “Toys for Tots” but specifically for baseball and softball. The team seeks to relieve the financial burden on local youth organizations and families, allowing more children to participate in the sport.

“Baseball and softball are more than just a game; they’re a community,” said Mikey Farrell, President of Chesapeake Ghost. “We realized we had an opportunity to use our platform to give back to the next generation of players right here in our town. By collecting new and gently used helmets, gloves, and bats, we hope to hit a true ‘Holiday Home Run’ for these young athletes.”

Paul Burch, 10U Manager for Chesapeake Ghost, added, “Organizations like St. Mary’s Little League and the St. Mary’s County Youth Organization provide such a vital service to the youth in our county. We want to make sure no kid goes without the proper equipment to play this sport and experience the fun and lessons that baseball and softball have to offer.”

How to Participate

Chesapeake Ghost is asking the community to donate new and gently used baseball and softball items. Every piece of equipment donated will be directly distributed to children in the local rec leagues. Gear can be dropped off throughout November!

Donations Needed Include New or Gently Used:

Baseball or softball gloves

Batting helmets

Baseball bats

Batting gloves

Other related accessories

Drop-off Details:

When: Friday, November 21 at 6pm

Friday, November 21 at 6pm Where: Dorsey Park Field 1, Hollywood, MD

Dorsey Park Field 1, Hollywood, MD Contact:RJ Bean at [email protected] or 301-904-5355

You can also drop-off any time to RJ Bean or a member of the Ghost organization before that! Chesapeake Ghost encourages all community members, businesses, and baseball and softball fans to participate in this impactful holiday effort.

About Chesapeake Ghost – Chesapeake Ghost is a competitive baseball organization committed to developing high-level athletes while fostering a strong sense of community service and leadership.