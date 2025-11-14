Convicted in Two Cases, St. Mary’s County Woman Now Faces Probation Violation Hearing

Kalyn Louise Dziergowski, 38, of California, is scheduled to appear in St. Mary’s County District Court on December 11, 2025, for a probation violation hearing related to a prior conviction for resisting arrest. The case, which had been closed, was officially reopened on October 27, 2025, after court officials filed a violation of probation notice and issued a show cause order. The upcoming hearing has brought renewed attention to two incidents involving Dziergowski that occurred earlier this year and resulted in separate criminal convictions.

In the first case, stemming from an arrest on June 29, 2025, Dziergowski was stopped during a traffic enforcement operation in California, Maryland. According to the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, she provided a false identity during the stop in an effort to avoid arrest for multiple outstanding warrants. Deputies later identified her as Kalyn Dziergowski and attempted to take her into custody. At that point, she reportedly fled on foot, running through a residential neighborhood before she was eventually caught and arrested. She was charged with fraud to avoid prosecution, resisting arrest, and obstructing and hindering a law enforcement officer. On July 29, 2025, she pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. The other two charges were placed on the stet docket. She was sentenced to one year in jail, with all but 60 days suspended, and placed on 18 months of supervised probation.

Less than two months later, Dziergowski was again in court for a separate incident that occurred on July 8, 2025. She was found guilty of attempting to alter a drug or alcohol test while under pre-trial supervision at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center. According to court records, staff discovered a small bottle wrapped in blue tape hidden in Dziergowski’s body. The fluid inside, which she later identified as apple juice, was allegedly intended to substitute for her urine sample. Surveillance footage reportedly showed her removing the bottle from her person after providing the test sample, then concealing it again. The urine sample had already tested positive for multiple substances. On August 19, 2025, Dziergowski was convicted of the misdemeanor charge and sentenced to 43 days in jail.

With both convictions now part of her record, Dziergowski’s violation of probation hearing on December 11, 2025, will determine whether further penalties will be imposed for failing to comply with the terms of her supervised release.

