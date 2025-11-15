Southern Maryland Under Red Flag Watch (Fire Watch) Due to Winds, Low Humidity

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions may occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings.

TIMING...From Sunday morning through Sunday afternoon. For Prince Georges, Charles, St. Mary’s, Calvert and and Anne Arundel County in MD until 6:00 pm Sunday, November 16th, 2025.

WINDS…Northwest 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. The strongest winds will be across the ridges and northern Virginia, and central Maryland.

RELATIVE HUMIDITY…As low as 15 to 25 percent possible.

IMPACTS…Any fire that develops will catch and spread quickly. Outdoor burning is not recommended.