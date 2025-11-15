18-Year-Old on Dirt Bike Flown to Trauma Center After Being Struck by Vehicle in Lexington Park

On Friday, November 14, 2025, at approximately 5:48 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of Three Notch Road at Evergreen Park Road in Lexington Park, for the reported motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle.

Multiple 911 callers reported a vehicle struck a motorcyclist, with the operator conscious and breathing.

Prior to the arrival of First Responders, an EMT on the scene called 911 reporting the operator of the dirt-bike had a open compound fracture to the leg, which resulted in a helicopter being placed on standby.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the 18-year-old male laying in a ditch with an “obvious deformity and open fracture” to the lower extremity, and requested Maryland State Police Aviation Command to respond.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 landed at the St. Mary’s County Airport in Hollywood, and transported the teen to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center with serious injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the collision.

All photos taken by and courtesy of ScanMD.org

