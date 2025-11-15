Man Transported to Trauma Center After Rolling UTV in Charlotte Hall

On Friday, November 14, 2025, at approximately 11:15 p.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area of 11100 Kingston Place in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle collision with injuries.

911 callers reported a side by side rolled with the operator reportedly suffering a head injury.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the 22-year-old male was conscious alert and breathing with injuries to the head.

After consultation with an area trauma center, EMS transported the victim to the UM Capital Region Medical Center for precautionary reasons and further evaluation.

No other injuries were reported. Police responded to investigate the collision.