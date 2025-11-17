UPDATE: 32-Year-Old Mechanicsville Man Dies from Injures After Serious Crash in Charles County

UPDATE 11/17/2025: On Saturday, November 15th, 2025, at approximately 7:41 am, Troopers from Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack along with deputies from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to United States Route 301 (Crain Hwy) at Maryland Route 234 (Budds Creek Rd), for a report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

Due to the circumstances, the Maryland State Police

CRASH Team responded to assume the investigation.

A preliminary investigation conducted by Troopers from the MSP La Plata Barrack and the MSP

CRASH Team indicates a 2022 Nissan Pathfinder operated by Mark Wroble Jr age 32 of

Mechanicsville, and occupied by four passengers, was stopped on MD Route 234 at US Rt

301 for the red traffic signal.

Directly behind the Nissan Pathfinder was a 2021 Ford Explorer operated by Brett Adams age 54 of Leonardtown, MD and occupied by Judy Adams age 62, also of Leonardtown, MD.

A 2009 Nissan Maxima operated by Rodney Clark age 33 of Port Tobacco was traveling on northbound United States Route 301 approaching Maryland Route 234, when the Nissan Maxima traveled off the right side of the roadway and collided with a storm drain/ditch.

After colliding with the storm drain/ditch, the Nissan Maxima became airborne and collided into the driver side of the Nissan Pathfinder. The Nissan Maxima and Pathfinder then collided into the Ford Explorer.

Mr. Wroble sustained serious injuries and was transported to MEDSTAR/Washington Hospital Center in Washington, DC for treatment.

All other involved were transported to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

On Sunday, November 16th, 2025, at approximately 7:07 p., Mr. Wroble was pronounced deceased

at Washington Hospital Center.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash is asked to contact Sergeant J. Zimmerman of the MSP CRASH Team at (301) 392-1231 or can email a statement to [email protected]

The investigation is continuing and will be presented to the States Attorney’s Office for Charles County for charges. (25-MSP-037748)



On Saturday, November 15, 2025, at approximately 7:40 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the area Crain Highway and Budds Creek Road, for a serious motor vehicle collision with injuries and entrapment.

911 callers reported at least 5 subjects injured with one unconscious and trapped.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 was pre-launched to land nearby.

Crews arrived on the scene to find two vehicles involved in a T-bone style collision with one confirmed trapped and another 7 patients for evaluation.

The trapped victim was extricated by firefighters in under 20 minutes from dispatch.

Maryland State Police Helicopter Trooper 7 transported one patient to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

A 33-year-old male who was conscious and alert was transported by ambulance to the Mary Washington Hospital in Virginia. A 54-year-old male who was conscious and alert was transported to MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital. A 54-year-old female was transported by ambulance to an area hospital.

A 6-year-old female and a 2-year-old female were both transported by ambulance to the Children’s National Medical Center.

A 31-year-old female was transported by ambulance to the MedStar Washington Hospital Center

One person refused transport on the scene. In total, 7 patients were transported with various injuries.

Police are investigating the motor vehicle collision and updates will be provided when they become available.