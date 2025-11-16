Man Flown to Trauma Center with Life-Threatening Injuries After Stabbing in Mechanicsville

On Sunday, November 16, 2025, at approximately 12:20 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 39000 block of Harpers Corner Road in Mechanicsville, for the reported stabbing.

Dispatchers advised to all responding units the 911 caller was uncooperative with the victim possibly suffering from stab wounds to the chest or neck. A helicopter was placed on standby incase needed.

Crews arrived on the scene to find a 30-year-old male with a stab wound to the chest, and requested the helicopter to respond and land nearby.

Flight medics were advised by medics on scene they believed the patient’s aorta was struck by the penetrating injury, and requested their blood kit be ready and available for the victim.

Fortunately, Maryland began the “Blood on Board” project in 2023, which now provides our Maryland State Police Aviation Command teams with Whole blood, which is blood that has not been separated into components, contains all of the factors necessary for optimal clotting and has become the blood product of choice for the resuscitation of patients with extreme bleeding at leading trauma centers across the United States and elsewhere over the last five years.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 landed nearby and transported the victim to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with injuries believed to be life-threatening. A St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Deputy accompanied the flight crew to the trauma center.

Police are investigating the assault and updates will be provided when they are provided to SMNEWSNET.