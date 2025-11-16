Child Flown to Children’s Center with Injuries After Fall in Great Mills

On Saturday, November 15, 2025, at approximately 7:38 p.m., emergency medical services and firefighters responded to the 21000 block of Barkentine Court in Great Mills, for the reported unconscious child after a fall.

911 callers reported a 3-year-old male was unconscious after falling and hitting his head on the corner of the bed. A helicopter was placed on standby incase needed.

Crews arrived on the scene to find the child was still unconscious and requested a helicopter to land nearby.

Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 7 was launched to land nearby.

Firefighters from Bay District VFD responded to the scene, while crews from NDW NAS Patuxent River Engine 132 setup a landing zone nearby.

The victim was flown by Trooper 7 to the Children’s National Hospital accompanied by parents.