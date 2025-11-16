La Plata, and Cobb Island VFD Regrets to Announce Passing of William “Billy” Joseph Mattingly, 75

William “Billy” Joseph Mattingly, 75, of La Plata, MD, went peacefully home with the angels on November 6, 2025.

Billy was born on March 03, 1950 in La Plata, MD. He grew up living at Rock Point MD with lots of family and friends. He started school at Archbishop Neale then transferred and graduated in 1968 from La Plata High School.

It was during his later school years that he joined the Cobb Island and La Plata Volunteer Fire Departments and remained active for over

30 years between the two companies.

He held many oﬃces within both and also President of the Charles County Vol. Firemen’s Association. Billy also designed both fire departments’ seals that are still proudly displayed today.

The Vietnam War made him decide to join the United States Navy and he proudly served 4 years. He trained to be an OT (Ocean Systems Technician) and served in Lewes DE and Naples Italy. It was in Naples where he married his wife 53 years ago.

Upon returning home and finishing up his tour of duty, Billy went back to work at his awaiting job at AT&T. There he worked for 43 years, where he was actively involved with the “Night Watch” program which provided communications for the US President. His assignments took him literally around the world. He was very proud of the opportunity to serve his country in the US Navy and AT&T.

Billy’s pride and joy was definitely his daughter, her children (4) and grandchildren (6). He was very proud of her family and all their accomplishments.

Billy was preceded in death by his parents James Ralph Mattingly and Mary Anna Lease, his brother James R. Mattingly, Jr. and brother-in-law Donnie Swann.

He leaves behind his wife, Anita Moure’; daughter, Angela Moure’ Mattingly; son in law, Shayne Stanley; Grandsons – Tyler Joseph (Rose); Cameron John (Tianna), William Alexander (Carmen)’ Granddaughter – Miranda Moure’; and great grandchildren – Liam, Tristan, Brielle, Oakley, Blake and David; sister-in-law Mary Ann Glessner (Dave); brother-in-law Johnny Moure’ (Linda); sisters Darlene Taylor (Roger), Bernadine McDonald (Bruce), Kathy Mattingly and Sharon Swann (Donnie); brother Chris Mattingly (Lois); many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends.

Billy will be remembered by all for being a very kind and caring person.

A visitation will be held on Wednesday, November 19, 2025 from 4 pm to 7 pm with Fireman’s Prayers to begin at 7 pm at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A., 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646. Interment will be private.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Cobb Island Volunteer Fire and EMS Department (CIVFD), the La Plata Volunteer Fire Department (LPVFD) or Hospice of the Chesapeake.

