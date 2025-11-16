Boone’s Bagels & Market – Grand Opening in Leonardtown November 22nd, 2025

Welcome to Boone's Bagels & Market: A Taste of Tradition and Quality in Leonardtown!

Nestled in the heart of Leonardtown, Maryland, Boone’s Bagels & Market is your destination for delicious, Bagels So Fresh, They’re Ready Whenever You Are , premium sandwiches, and gourmet offerings. We blend tradition with creativity, offering a variety of bagel flavors, schmears, and sandwiches, all crafted with fresh, locally sourced ingredients.

In addition to our signature bagels and sandwiches, our market features a curated selection of high-end cheeses and premium meats, perfect for creating your own charcuterie boards. Whether you’re hosting a gathering or simply indulging in a gourmet treat, our artisanal cheeses and charcuterie options bring a touch of elegance to any occasion.

Whether you’re here for breakfast, lunch, or exploring our market offerings, Boone’s Bagels & Market provides a warm, inviting atmosphere where the community comes together to enjoy quality food and great company. From classic bagels to charcuterie essentials, we’re here to make every visit special.

Stop by Boone’s Bagels & Market —your local destination for flavor, freshness, and unforgettable experiences!

Located at 41654 Fenwick Street Leonardtown, the soft opening is INVITE ONLY on Sunday, November 16th, 2025, with the grand-opening to the public set for Saturday, November 22nd, 2025 at 8:30 AM!





The Storied Love of Leslie and David: A Bagel-Making Legacy; Leslie and David’s story started back in high school in their small town, where two sweethearts shared dreams of building a life together, a life where family, community, and maybe even a small business were at the center.

They spent their early years embracing the simple pace of small-town living, often talking about creating something meaningful they could call their own. As the years passed, they worked hard and built a life, with that shared dream always simmering in the background, growing a bit more real with each passing year.

They married, settled down in Leonardtown, and raised four children, all of whom grew up with a deep-rooted love for family, friends, and community. David would always joke that their home was “the place to be,” filled with the smells of fresh-baked bread, love, and laughter. Leslie, with her warm smile and knack for crafting the perfect meal, created traditions around the table that would carry on for generations.

As the years went by, their children grew up, each one setting out on their own paths but never venturing far from Leonardtown. And, as if by some miracle of love and luck, Leslie and David were blessed with eight beautiful grandchildren, who became their biggest joy. The Boones’ home was always open, with Leslie’s kitchen as the heart of family gatherings, and David sharing his love for food with every grandchild who came to visit.

One day, inspired by the memories they’d created and the family they’d built, Leslie and David decided it was time to make that dream of owning a business together a reality. With a spark of that youthful energy they had as teenagers, they set out to open a bagel shop that would be more than just a place to eat. They wanted it to be a reflection of their love, their family, and the town that had been their foundation for so many years.

And so, Boone’s Bagels & Deli was born. With their family beside them, Leslie and David poured their hearts into every bagel they made. The recipes were crafted with love, each bagel hand-rolled and baked to perfection, just as they’d always imagined. Their children helped bring the vision to life, and their grandchildren could often be found lending a hand – or enjoying a sneaky bite of a freshly baked bagel.

Today, Boone’s Bagels & Deli stands as a testament to Leslie and David’s love story – one that’s not only about bagels but about family, community, and legacy. The Boones have turned a simple dream into a reality, creating a place where locals, friends, and visitors alike can come together to share a meal, make memories, and feel like family. And in every bite, there’s a taste of the love story that started it all.

Our Commitment to Leonardtown – At Boone’s Bagels & Deli, we’re more than just a business – we’re proud members of the Leonardtown community. This small town is our home, and everything we do is rooted in supporting and celebrating the people, businesses, and traditions that make Leonardtown so special. From sourcing ingredients locally whenever possible to partnering with neighboring businesses and supporting community events, we’re dedicated to keeping the heart of Leonardtown vibrant and thriving.

Our doors are open to everyone, from families looking for a cozy breakfast spot to friends meeting up for lunch or locals just wanting a fresh-baked bagel and coffee to start their day. We’re here to add our own flavor to Leonardtown’s story, and we’re grateful for the opportunity to serve our neighbors every day.

