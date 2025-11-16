Maryland Leaders Renew Push to Ban 287(g) Agreements Following Senate President’s Announcement

This week, Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson signaled his intention to support and advance legislation banning 287(g) agreements during the upcoming legislative session of the Maryland General Assembly. This is a major step forward for immigrant rights advocates across the state.

For the past year, Delegate Nicole Williams, Maryland Democrats, and community allies have been working closely with advocates to end the use of 287(g) programs in Maryland. Delegate Williams and CASA have proudly led this effort by engaging residents, coalition partners, and elected officials to protect immigrant families from harmful federal enforcement practices.

Delegate Williams celebrated the renewed momentum, stating: “I was proud to work with my colleagues to pass this legislation out of the House during the 2025 session, and I look forward to working with my colleagues in the House and Senate during the 2026 session to bring this bill to Governor Moore’s desk.

Now more than ever, we need to defend immigrant communities across Maryland from this federal administration’s relentless expansion of immigration enforcement and deportation efforts. 287(g) programs are one of the tools that Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) weaponizes to disrupt and destabilize immigrant families and communities. By passing a 287(g) ban, we are affirming that this kind of division has no place in our state.”

The legislation to ban 287(g) agreements will be reintroduced in the upcoming session, with widespread support from immigrant communities, civil rights organizations, and state leaders committed to building a safer and more inclusive Maryland.

About 287(g) agreements: The federal 287(g) program allows local law enforcement agencies to enter into agreements with ICE to perform immigration enforcement duties. Advocates across Maryland have long argued that these agreements erode trust between immigrant communities and local police, fuel racial profiling, and have no place in a state committed to fairness and public safety.

Contact:

Delegate Nicole A. Williams, Esq.

Maryland General Assembly, House of Delegates

[email protected]