2025 St. Mary’s Splash to Take Place at Point Lookout State Park on Saturday, December 6th, 2025

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office invites you to the coolest event in Southern Maryland, the 2025 St. Mary’s Splash, on Saturday, December 6, 2025, at Point Lookout State Park.

Join the fun and take the plunge to support Special Olympics Maryland – St. Mary’s County, which provides year-round sports training and competition for local athletes in 15 different sports. Whether you dive in or cheer from the shore, your participation helps create opportunities for inclusion, friendship, and achievement for individuals with intellectual disabilities right here in our community.

Registration opens at 11 a.m., and the splash begins at 1 p.m.

You can make an even bigger impact by pre-registering, creating a team, or donating in advance. Team up with coworkers, family, or friends and take the plunge together — all for an incredible cause.

For registration details, team setup, and donation links, visit: https://support.somd.org/event/2025-st-marys-splash/e722200

Don’t miss your chance to be freezin’ for a reason, the 2025 St. Mary’s Splash!