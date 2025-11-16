Two Displaced, One Firefighter Injured and One Pet Dead After House Fire in Great Mills

On Sunday, November 16, 2025, at approximately 11:07 a.m., firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 21000 block of Chancellors Run Road in Great Mills, for the reported house on fire.

Multiple 911 callers reported fire showing from the residence, with the two homeowners evacuating.

Crews quickly arrived on the scene to confirm a working fire in a two-story single family residence and confirmed all occupants were out and accounted for.

Firefighters from Bay District, NAS Patuxent River, Hollywood, Second District, and Leonardtown responded to the scene and deployed multiple hand lines to control the fire withing 30 minutes.

Due to strong winds, the fire quickly spread to the first and second floors along with the entire attic and roof area within minutes.

The fire was placed under control and out in under 1 hour.

One firefighter suffering a leg injury, but declined transport. Both homeowner reported no injuries, however, one pet bird in the home was located and sadly succumbed to the fire.

The American Red Cross responded to he scene to assist the two adults displaced – we will provide further information about items needed for the two occupants when we receive them.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal.

Updates will be provided when they become available.

