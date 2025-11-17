Chesapeake Beach Apartment Fire Raises Multi-Alarm Incident Amid Strong Winds

On Monday, November 17, 2025, at approximately 6:35 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 3900 block of Gordon Stinnett Avenue in Chesapeake Beach, for the reported apartment building on fire with entrapment.

Multiple 911 callers reported an apartment building was on fire with reports of subjects trapped.

Police arrived on the scene first to confirm a working fire, with responding firefighters raising the second alarm and working fire dispatch.

Firefighters from every Calvert County Department, along with mutual aid assistance from Anne Arundel, Prince George’s County, and St. Mary’s County responded or provided fill ins.

Upon arrival, crews confirmed fire showing from all three floors of the three story apartment complex which was threatening, and quickly spreading to the other nearby apartment buildings due to wind.

Within minutes of arrival, crews deployed handlines and attempted to enter the apartments amid reports of someone being inside, however, crews reported no progress was being made with the stairwells being compromised.

The Incident Command deemed this a defensive operation only and sounded evacuation tones for all crews to exit the structures.

Crews continue to operate on the scene as of 10:00 a.m. Building management and staffing were able to work with firefighters to go over tenant records and confirmed all residents were accounted for, with primary and secondary searches of all apartments in all three buildings still being performed.

One 11-year-old female accompanied by a family member was transported to an area hospital with unknown injuries. Three additional patients were evaluated, however, no known transports were made.

All missing occupants were later accounted for, and no other known injuries have been reported.

The Office of the Maryland Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire and updates will be provided when they become available.

The American Red Cross has been requested to respond.

