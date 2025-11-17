Police and Fire Marshal Investigating Reported Arson of Apartment in Waldorf

On Monday, November 17, 2025, at approximately 3:53 a.m., police, firefighters and emergency medical services responded to the 3000 block of October Place in Waldorf, for the reported commercial building fire.

911 callers reported someone was setting the house on fire, with smoke and flames visible.

Additional 911 callers reported all occupants were out and accounted for, with an apartment on fire.

Firefighters arrived on the scene within minutes of dispatch and immediately requested police to respond priority to the scene and reported fire showing from the two-story structure.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire in under 14 minutes from dispatch, with no extensions located to the surrounding units.

A 49-year-old male was located with burns to his hands, however, he was evaluated and signed care refusal forms on scene. A 2nd patient was evaluated and also signed care refusal forms.

The American Red Cross was requested to respond and assist the displaced residents. The fire remains under investigation by the Office of the Maryland Fire Marshal, and Charles County Sheriff’s Office.

Updates will be provided when they become available.