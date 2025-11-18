SMNEWSNET.COM Among Websites Knocked Offline During Major Cloudflare Outage

SMNEWSNET.COM was temporarily knocked offline Thursday morning after a widespread Cloudflare outage disrupted thousands of websites across the country. The issue began when one of Cloudflare’s internal systems became overloaded and crashed, causing a chain reaction that prevented websites from loading. Cloudflare is a major internet infrastructure provider used by millions of sites for traffic routing, security, and protection against attacks.

Because SMNEWSNET.COM relies on Cloudflare for essential services such as DNS and content delivery, the outage made the site unreachable until Cloudflare restored its systems. The company confirmed the problem was not caused by a cyberattack, and no data was compromised. Instead, the disruption stemmed from a technical failure inside Cloudflare’s own network. Once the company resolved the system crash, SMNEWSNET.COM and other affected websites quickly returned to normal operation.

