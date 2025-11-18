Teresa Mae Gould, 59, of Hughesville, Maryland, passed away peacefully on November 7, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on July 12, 1966, in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, Teresa was the daughter of John and Margaret (Black) Rice. On September 5, 1998, she married the love of her life, David Gould, and together they built a home filled with laughter, love, and warmth.

Teresa dedicated her career to nursing, where her compassion and gentle spirit touched countless lives. She had an incredible gift for caring for others—both in her professional life and in her personal relationships. To those who knew her, she was more than a nurse; she was a source of comfort, strength, and kindness.

Teresa had a joyful heart and a zest for life. She loved watching sunsets, swimming in the pool, riding bikes, and taking drives in “The Slingshot.” Above all, she cherished her role as a mother and grandmother, always ready to open her heart and home to anyone who needed a bit of “mom love.”

She is survived by her beloved husband, David Gould; her son, Joshua VanDevender (Katie) of Waldorf, MD; her daughter, Nichole Bolden of Waldorf, MD; her brother, Michael Rice; her sister, Melanie Rice; and her cherished grandson, Benjamin Bolden.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Teresa’s life on Thursday, November 20, 2025, at Brinsfield Funeral Home, located at 30195 Three Notch Road in Charlotte Hall, MD. Visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., followed by a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. with Reverend Annie Smith, Chaplain of Hospice of Chesapeake, officiating.

Teresa’s warmth, laughter, and unwavering love will be forever missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

“Those we love don’t go away; they walk beside us every day.”

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com .

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.

In lieu of flowers, the family is collecting funds through a GoFundMe account to donate in Teresa’s name to the Medstar St. Mary’s Outpatient Infusion Center. Donate here.