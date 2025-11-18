Joan Carol MacMillan, 85, of California, Maryland, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2025, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on March 9, 1940, in Alexandria, Virginia, Joan was the daughter of Clarence Minor Madison and Ada Gertrude (Edwards) Madison. She was raised with strong values of family, kindness, and hard work—qualities that became the foundation of the life she built and the love she poured into everyone around her.

Joan spent her life devoted to her family and community. A dedicated homemaker, she created a warm and welcoming home where generations gathered, celebrated, and felt unconditionally loved. Her steady presence, gentle nature, and thoughtful spirit touched everyone she knew. She married the love of her life, Robert Bruce MacMillan, with whom she shared 52 years of marriage with until his passing in 2017.

Throughout her life, Joan enjoyed the comfort of community and connection. She treasured her time with family, loved sharing stories, crocheting, going to the beach, and never missed an opportunity to support and encourage the people she cared about. Her quiet strength and kindness will be remembered always.

Joan is survived by her children, Susan Buehler (Brad) and John MacMillan (Georgia); her siblings, Betty Durand and Barbara Wever; her grandchildren, Courtney Dagenhart (Will), Taylor Fitzpatrick (Ryan), Madison Buehler, Kate MacMillan, and Brynley MacMillan; and her great-grandchildren, Luke and Bowden Dagenhart.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Bruce MacMillan, her siblings, Emily Tydings, Lois Flynn, Harold Madison (Patricia), and Steve Madison (Tina).

A memorial service will be held on November 22, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. at Community With a Cause Global Methodist Church. Family and friends are invited to gather in remembrance of Joan’s life, her love, and the legacy she leaves behind.

Joan will be dearly missed, but her compassion, warmth, and the many beautiful memories she created will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

Memorial contributions may be made in Joan’s name to Hospice of St. Mary’s, P.O. Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650 and St. Mary’s Nursing Center, Inc., 21585 Peabody Street Leonardtown, Maryland 20650.

Condolences may be left for the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by the Brinsfield Funeral Home, P.A., Leonardtown, MD.