Lilyann “Lyn” Marie Beard, 77, of Waldorf, MD, passed away on November 15, 2025. She was born on October 20, 1948, in Ohio to the late Michael and Dorothy Strainic.

After graduating from Anderson High School in 1965, she went on to study English at Ohio State University. She later earned a master’s degree in business administration from Webster University.

Lyn worked as a logistics management specialist for the Department of Defense for 29 years before retiring in 2012. Her career was marked by a series of commendable achievements and the respect of her colleagues, who often looked to her for guidance and mentorship.

Lyn was blessed with one daughter, Bonnie Branham (Bobby) of Waldorf, MD.

In her free time, Lyn enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, and watching tv. She particularly enjoyed watching sitcoms. She was also a great conversationalist, finding things to talk about with anyone she met.

Lyn was preceded in death by her parents as well as her special friend Bill Beasley. She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law.

All services will be private.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.brinsfieldfuneral.com.

Arrangements by Brinsfield Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A., Charlotte Hall, MD.