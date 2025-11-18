Robert “Bobby” Lee Kemp, a devoted husband, loving father, and steadfast friend, passed away peacefully at his home and surrounded by family. Born on January 23, 1943, to Sarah Lucille Helmick and Clarence Kemp, Bobby grew up in a home filled with love alongside his siblings Rosie, John, Hubert, and Janet.

At just 16, Bobby answered a call to service and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1960. Though his time in uniform was cut short due to medical reasons in 1963, his sense of duty, discipline, and quiet strength never left him. That same year, he married the love of his life, Edith Ann Polcen, beginning a lifelong partnership rooted in devotion. Together, they raised two children, George Steven Kemp and Kimberly Kay Kemp, who were the pride and joy of his life.

A hardworking man through and through, Bobby built a career that reflected his hands-on nature and determination. From his years as an elevator and automobile mechanic to his final role as a dump truck driver for Morgan E. Russell, he approached every job with skill, honesty, and pride.

Bobby was never one to sit still. A true jack of all trades, he could fix, build, or restore just about anything he put his hands on. Whether tinkering in his shed or lending a helping hand to a neighbor, he was happiest when he was making life a little easier for someone else. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren as much as he could. Watching football and NASCAR was the little downtime he would allow. His selflessness and kindness touched everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.

To say Bobby will be missed is an understatement. His gentle humor, unwavering generosity, and boundless love for family and friends leave a legacy that will never fade.

Bobby is survived by his wife Edith Kemp, children George Kemp and his wife Tiana of Lusby, Kimberly Wall and her husband Charles of Lothian, and Diane Swododa and her husband Bobo of Huntingtown, grandchildren Nicole Woodard and her husband Brian of Huntingtown, Cynthia Loveless and her husband Robert of St. Leonard, Joshua Kemp of Lusby, Weston Hedrick and his wife Heather of Chesapeake Beach, and Chelsea Hedrick of Huntingtown, and great-grandchildren Robert and Kira Ireland. He was preceded in death by his sisters Rosemarie Harrison and Janet Kemp and brothers John and Hubert Kemp.

Visitation Monday, December 15, 2025

11:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Huntingtown United Methodist Church

4020 Hunting Creek Road P.O. Box 550 Huntingtown, MD 20639 Get Directions

Services Monday, December 15, 2025

12:00 PM

Huntingtown United Methodist Church

4020 Hunting Creek Road P.O. Box 550 Huntingtown, MD 20639 Get Directions