Captain John Thomas Smith, USAF, Ret., passed away peacefully at age 84 after battling a service-connected cancer. He was a man of quiet faith in God who walked the walk. He was loved beyond measure and will be missed deeply.

John led a full and meaningful life. He was born in Kinston, North Carolina, to James Lemmon Smith and Doris Belle Manning. He had to grow up quickly; his mother suffered from debilitating rheumatoid arthritis. John took on the responsibility of cooking, caring for her and his siblings while also completing his schoolwork and farm chores. His integrity, quick wit, kindness, generous heart, love of country and deep desire to serve others shaped the way he lived—always putting others before himself.

Driven by a wish to serve his country, John enlisted in the United States Air Force. Although he began his career in fuels, he spent most of his time in the Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI). He excelled, earning a Bootstrap Officer Training School slot as a Master Sergeant. After completing the program, he commissioned as a Lieutenant. John loved his work as an AFOSI agent.

John also loved his family fiercely. He met his soulmate, Jo Anne, his wife of 53 years, in a parking lot in Des Moines, Iowa. At first, she paid him little attention, but over time they became friends. When she mentioned she didn’t know how to build a felt board, he took her to the lumber yard—what became the first of many dates. They later married in her home country church in Greene County, Iowa.

One of the many examples of John’s integrity, commitment to service before self, and pursuit of excellence was his willingness to speak truth to leadership, even when it was unwelcome. Shortly afterward, he was sent to Vietnam, where he continued to do the right thing. After returning from Vietnam, John continued his education while working, ultimately earning two bachelor’s degrees and a master’s degree.

By the end of his military career, he had earned many awards, including the Meritorious Service Medal, the Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, the Joint Service Commendation Medal, the Air Force Commendation Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, and the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with Valor Device.

Even after retiring from the Air Force, he lived by its core values—Integrity First, Service Before Self, and Excellence in All We Do—both personally and professionally. He worked for the Omaha Public Power District, founded his own company, and later returned to public service. A recognized expert in physical, nuclear, and cyber security, John worked for the Departments of the Treasury and Interior, as well as the Social Security Administration. His roles included Chief Information Security Officer and Interagency Liaison.

John loved the outdoors, boating, fast cars, and working with his hands to make things better — whether it be computers, cars, boats, landscapes or homes. He also enjoyed bringing home bunches of flowers to Jo Anne. Above all, he made time for his family, whom he loved deeply. He cherished playing with his children and grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Jo Anne (Hedges) Smith; his daughter, Andrea (Smith) Busch; and his children from his previous marriage to Carol (Campbell) Reed: son, James Smith, and daughter, Stephanie Smith. Together, the family includes five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. John is also survived by his brother, Freely Smith, and sister-in-law, Ann Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Forrest Smith; and his sister-in-law, Samia Smith.

John’s celebration of life will be held on Sunday, November 23, 2025, at Smithville United Methodist Church in Dunkirk, Maryland. Visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m., followed by a service at 2:00 p.m. A graveside service and burial will take place at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 29, at Jefferson Cemetery in Jefferson, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests any honorariums be sent to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) or Smithville United Methodist Church.