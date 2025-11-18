Norma Ann Buckmaster, 80 passed away on November 11, 2025, at her home in St. Leonard, Maryland. Norma was born on December 31, 1944, in Washington, DC to Charles and Virginia Kendrick.

Norma, or Nana as she was affectionally known, held several jobs over the years, to include working at Ben Franklin and The Hub in the Prince Frederick Shopping Center. She later worked for Calvert County Public Schools as an Instructional Aide, holding positions at Beach Elementary, Calvert High and Patuxent Elementary. She enjoyed attending craft fairs and listening to country music. George Jones, Patsy Cline, Conway Twitty, Keith Whitley, Toby Keith, and Luke Combs were some of her favorites. She would listen to the American County Countdown every weekend and often ask her son to guess which song was number one that week. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and aunt who will be missed not only by her family, but also by the many friends she made throughout her life here in Calvert County.

Norma is predeceased by her loving husband Samuel “Sammy” Buckmaster, Sr. and her son, Samuel “Ricky” Buckmaster, Jr. (Debbie). She is also predeceased by her parents, Virginia (Myers) Kendrick and Charles S. Kendrick, her brothers, Charles A. Kendrick, William F. Kendrick and Robert H. Kendrick and her sisters, Florence “Flo” Wood, May A. “Bessie” Keefe, Janice L. “Penny” Tyra, Virginia L. Spence and Gladys M. Kendrick. She is survived by her brother, John J. Kendrick, her children, Gregg M. Buckmaster, Ronald W. Buckmaster and Timothy L. Buckmaster (Jennifer). She is also survived by seven grandchildren, Amy Barrett (Rob), Michelle Buckmaster, Thomas Buckmaster, Alicia Clarke (Justin), Ken Buckmaster, Ryan Buckmaster and Emily Buckmaster, along with six great-grandchildren, Max Barrett, Charlotte Barrett, Henry Barrett, Hunter Barrett, Cannon Fritz, and Frankie Clarke. In addition, she is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins whom she loved dearly.