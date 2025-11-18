Mary Theresa Morris, 73, of Maryland, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2025. Born on May 14, 1952, in Washington, D.C., to John and Mary Morris, she was raised in Mount Rainier, Maryland, and lived a life filled with love, laughter, and devotion to her family and faith.

Mary graduated from Frostburg University, where she earned her degree in education and began her lifelong passion for teaching. Throughout her career, she taught students of all ages — from preschool to high school — touching countless lives with her patience, warmth, and dedication. She found great joy in nurturing young minds and believed deeply in the power of kindness and compassion.

Family was at the heart of everything Mary did. She cherished every moment spent with her children and grandchildren, celebrating holidays, milestones, and everyday moments surrounded by those she loved most.

Mary enjoyed life’s simple pleasures — curling up with a good book, watching her beloved Hallmark movies, and decorating her home for every season. Her strong Irish spirit and faith guided her throughout her life, and she created a warm, welcoming space wherever she went.

She is survived by her brother, James Edward Morris; her sons, Sean Patrick Hanley (wife Brandi) of Chesapeake Beach, Maryland, and Ryan Michael Hanley (wife Cathy) of St. Leonard, Maryland; her daughter, Kati Maureen Smart (husband Kenny) of Dunkirk, Maryland; and her beloved grandchildren — Tessa Maxson, JJ Maxson, Isla Hanley, Evelynn Buckmaster, Charlotte Buckmaster, and Riley Smart.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John and Mary Morris, and her brother, John Morris. She will be deeply missed and lovingly remembered for her generous heart, her humor, and the joy she brought to everyone around her.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Hospice of the Chesapeake in Mary’s memory. Donations can be made online at https://www.hospicechesapeake.org/giving/donate-now/