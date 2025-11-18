Penni Cee Meador, 65, of Lusby, Maryland passed away on November 13, 2025 at Capital Region Medical Center. She was Born on June 17, 1960, in Washington, D.C., to Betty Claudette (Hutto) and David Samuel Boswell. Penni Cee Meador, 65, of Lusby, Maryland passed away on November 13, 2025 at Capital Region Medical Center. She was Born on June 17, 1960, in Washington, D.C., to Betty Claudette (Hutto) and David Samuel Boswell.

Penni grew up in Largo, Maryland, where she graduated from Largo High School, class of 1979. She married James Christian Meador and they made their home in Falls Church, VA, then in 1994 they moved to Charlotte Hall, Maryland. Penni worked as a lunch lady at La Plata High School, and then at the Faulkner Maryland Post Office, before going on to become part of the original staff when the Wal Mart in La Plata first opened, and eventually becoming the store manager. Above all else, she was a loving homemaker, wife, and mother. She loved spending time with her family, going fishing and crabbing with her husband on their boat, relaxing at the beach, and watching her favorite movies and shows. Penni kept great attention to detail, and enjoyed keeping her home tidy and beautiful, and made sure she always looked her best for every outing and occasion.

Penni is survived by her children, James C. Meador, Jr. (Marianne), David Meador (Jenna), and Michelle Caci (Steven); grandchildren Michael, Kole, Charlotte, Violet, Giovanni, Angelo, and Rosalia, and sister Sherri Arter. Penni was preceded in death by her husband James Christian Meador, Sr.; parents David and Betty Boswell; sister Debbie DeCesaris; nephew Lil Davey Arter, and by her beloved canine companions Cissy, Charlie, and Tila.

Services Saturday, November 22, 2025

Memorial Gathering 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M.

Rausch Funeral Home–Lusby

20 American Lane Lusby, MD 20657 Get Directions