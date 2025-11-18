Christopher Shelton Loeffler, 48, passed away on November 13, 2025, at his home in Huntingtown, Maryland, surrounded by his family.

Chris was born on April 9, 1977, in Washington, D.C to David and Kathleen Loeffler. He was raised in North Beach and later moved to Huntingtown. Chris had a spirit of adventure and a zest for life that remained with him throughout his years. He pursued a career as a steamfitter with the local 602, where he specialized in quality control. His dedication to his craft and attention to detail earned him the respect of colleagues and peers alike.

Chris had an adventurous soul and a deep appreciation for the great outdoors. He found joy in hiking through rugged trails, camping under open skies, biking across scenic routes, and exploring the vast beauty of the national parks. Traveling was more than a pastime for Chris – it was a way for him to connect with his children, nature, and embrace new experiences.

Those who knew Chris remember him as kindhearted, funny, and impulsive in the best ways – always ready for the next spontaneous trip or to test out the latest gadget that caught his eye. His energy was infectious, and his presence brought laughter and lightness to those around him.

Chris was a devoted husband to Melanie. Together, they raised two sons, Jack and Connor, and built a loving family. Chris was dedicated to his sons, always encouraging them to try new activities and to follow their dreams.

Chris is survived by his wife Melanie Loeffler; his sons Jack Loeffler and Connor Loeffler; his parents, David and Kathleen “Kathy” Loeffler; his brothers, David Loeffler Jr. (Jennifer Counts), Jarrett Loeffler (Angelique), and Nicholas Loeffler (Karen). Chris is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

May his memory bring comfort to those who knew him and inspiration to live life with curiosity and courage. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 21 at 2:00 PM, followed by a memorial service at 3:00 PM, at Rausch Funeral Home in Owings, Maryland.

In lieu of flowers, our family would like to encourage everyone to treat themselves to an outdoor adventure to honor Chris’s memory.