Brenda Lee Cusato, 67, of Harwood passed away November 15, 2025. She was born September 16, 1958 to Clarence and Dorothy (Harris) Farrall. Brenda was preceded in death by her husband Anthony Cusato and her sister Regina Langeluttig.

She is survived by her children Anthony Cusato Jr. “AJ” and his wife Connie of Huntingtown, Kelly Cusato and her husband Joseph Mister of Harwood, Jason Langeluttig of Shady Side, Ammie Fox and her husband Michael of Phoenix, AZ, and Melissa Langeluttig of Hagerstown, grandchildren Logan, Joshua, Mackenzie, Kaylee, Brantley, Harley, Trevor, Michael, and Nylah, great-granddaughter Taylor, and brother Fuzzy Farrall.