Lexington Park Man Sentenced to Prison for Sex Abuse and Child Pornography

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling announced today that Robin Maudie Barahona Gonzalez, 37, of Lexington Park, Maryland, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison with 35 years of active incarceration and ordered to registered as a sexual offender for LIFE for the sexual abuse of a minor and possession of child pornography. The sentence comes after a 2022 investigation that ultimately led to Gonzalez’s arrest and prosecution.

The Court sentenced Gonzalez to the following:

• Sexual abuse of a minor: 25 years in prison;

• Possession of child pornography: 5 years in prison with 5 years of active incarceration;

• Possession of child pornography: 5 years in prison with 5 years of active incarceration;

• Possession of child pornography: 5 years in prison suspended; and

• All counts were ordered to be served consecutively for a total sentence of 40 years in prison with 35 years of active incarceration.

Additionally, Gonzalez is required to register as a sexual offender for LIFE.

“This Defendant’s repeated and egregious acts against a child are among the most serious and disturbing crimes we prosecute,” said State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling. “This sentence delivers justice for the victim and protects other children from future harm.”

Assistant State’s Attorney Zachary Varda prosecuted the case on behalf of the citizens of St. Mary’s County.

Detective Andrew Burgess of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office was the lead investigator.

The Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis presided over the case.