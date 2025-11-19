Adult Education Graduates Prove It’s Never Too Late to Follow Your Dreams

The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) La Plata Campus rang with cheers and shouts of praise as 22 Adult Education Program graduates walked across the stage on October 30, 2025.

CSM faculty and staff joined proud family and friends in celebrating the 2025 graduates of the National External Diploma Program (NEDP) and the General Educational Development (GED) program. Cries of “I’m proud of you” and “you did it” echoed throughout the auditorium.

“This has impacted my life in a major way; I am officially a high school graduate! I led by example and showed my children that you are in control of your destiny,” said NEDP graduate Latoya T.

Latoya spoke to her fellow graduates with pride as she remembered the challenges of getting here, like managing family and work responsibilities on top of completing her education. But now that the diploma is in her hand, she said she feels amazing and has a real sense of accomplishment.

“Getting my diploma has always been on my ‘To Do’ list but as the years passed on this goal became further away in the rear-view mirror, and less of a priority,” Latoya said. “The journey to completion was not easy; it required time, effort, patience, and dedication. Overall, I’m so proud of myself for staying the course and accomplishing this life goal.”



CSM President Dr. Yolanda Wilson congratulated the Class of 2025 acknowledging the strength and persistence they showed in reaching this goal.

“For many of you, this has been a dream delayed, but not a dream denied. Because here you are, relishing in your special moment, celebrating an extraordinary milestone that required you to stretch and grow in ways that you may not have imagined,” Dr. Wilson said. “You’ve proven that perseverance pays off. You’ve shown that with access to opportunity, with momentum behind your goals, and with mobility as your focus, you can change your life.”

During the ceremony, Dr. Wilson announced that the CSM Foundation is helping to further their momentum by offering a $500 scholarship to each of the graduates to continue their education, whether it’s through an associate degree, certification, trade program, or continuing education course. “We’re here to help you keep moving forward, building on what you’ve already achieved and reaching for what’s next,” she said.

Dr. Wilson also announced the recipient of the Richard Fleming Scholarship, established by former Vice President and Dean of the Prince Frederick Campus to recognize a graduate of the National External Diploma Program. Daisy H. will receive this $250 award in addition to the CSM Foundation Scholarship.

The CSM Adult Education Program offers courses to strengthen skills such as basic reading, writing, and mathematics to prepare students for the NEDP or complete GED test. Shaunda Holt, Executive Director of Adult and Community Education, shared how CSM faculty, staff, and community partners are dedicated to supporting students towards their goals.

“Our classes are intentionally small and flexible, offered both in-person and virtually, to ensure that every learner receives the personalized attention they deserve,” Holt said.

GED graduate Ninfa S. took the stage to share her inspiring story of reaching this goal. Ninfa graduated from high school in El Salvador, but said it was difficult to validate her diploma in the U.S. As English is not her first language, she said she knew this was going to be a long and difficult road. But after her older children graduated from college, she decided it was her turn. At age 45, she was determined to accomplish this goal and inspire her younger children.

“Life is not easy for many students, which is why a lot of students don’t complete their high school diploma. But it’s never too late to follow your dreams,” Ninfa said. “Life is a journey and sometimes the journey is not what you planned but it’s never too late to achieve what you want to do. There might be bumps along the road, but treat them as pauses, not endings.”

The family and friends who filled the audience are part of the support system who encouraged the graduates to walk across the stage.

Laura Ostrowski, GED Administrator and Adult High School Program Supervisor with the Maryland Division of Labor, recognized the challenges and obstacles graduates overcame to accomplish this goal.

“As you take photos tonight with your support networks of family and friends, advisors and instructors, know that we recognize the challenges that brought you to the celebration, and we could not be happier or more inspired by your success,” Ostrowski said.

Visit the Adult Education Program webpage for more information on the GED and NEDP programs.