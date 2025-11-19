College Student and Mechanicsville Retiree Win Cash, Scratch-Offs in Maryland Lottery Finale

Aarchi Patel from Perry Hall and Garry Davis from Mechanicsville recently visit Lottery headquarters to participate in the final Unlock the Cash Second-Chance Promotion Live Game event, walking away with cash and scratch-off prizes.

In the Unlock the Cash Live Game, there are six safes, with cash amounts and/or scratch-off prizes inside.

The winners, who were guaranteed to win between $5,000 and $25,000, took turns selecting combinations and inputting the numbers on each safe until they each opened two of the safes.

After Aarchi and Garry picked their first envelopes, they waited patiently for the cue from Lottery host Mike Powell to open them to reveal their prizes. Aarchi won $2,500 plus $300 worth of Break the Bank scratch-offs, while Garry’s first safe contained an envelope with a $10,000 prize.

Garry’s wife celebrated saying, “Now we can book a cruise!”

Next, they each selected another code and opened their second safe. Aarchi received another $2,500 plus another $300 worth of Break the Bank scratch-offs for a total of $5,000, plus the scratch-offs. Garry’s second envelope contained a $2,500 prize, which gave him a total of $12,500.

Prior to the game, when asked what she would do with the any cash she may win, Aarchi, a college student, said she would use it towards medical school.

In addition to his wife’s plans for a cruise, retiree Garry would like to build a new deck and shed.

This was the last of three Unlock the Cash Live Game events that took place since the promotion began on Aug. 22. During the first event in September, Patrick Meers from Towson took home the largest possible prize of $25,000, while Owings Mills resident Eliezer Adari won $5,000. Last month at the second event, Brooklyn Park resident Tania Shreve walked away with $17,500 plus scratch-offs, and Sallie Drake of Joppatown won $5,000 plus scratch-offs.

During the promotion period, players who entered $10 worth of non-winning Break the Bank scratch-offs and/or any Cash Combination FAST PLAY tickets into My Lottery Rewards automatically received an entry. The promotion generated more than 188,000 entries.

While the Unlock the Cash promotion is now over, there are still plenty of instant prizes remaining on the Break the Bank scratch-off and the Cash Combination FAST PLAY game.