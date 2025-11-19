Maryland Park Service Graduates Ranger School Class of 2025

The Maryland Park Service graduated 20 new State Park Rangers following four weeks of job training. Maryland Ranger School this year was held at the future Savage Highlands State Park in Garrett County, which is scheduled to open to the public in 2026. The rangers were honored in a ceremony held Nov. 11 at the Eastern Garrett County Volunteer Fire Hall in Frostburg.

This year’s class is the 15th to complete the intensive training program since the Maryland Park Service’s modern ranger school program was established in 2009.

“Graduation marks the culmination of weeks of training, learning, and growth as a person and a park ranger.” Maryland Park Service Director Angela Crenshaw told the rangers. “I am exceedingly proud of and excited for our newest class of Maryland Park Service Rangers. I hope this experience serves you well as you begin the next chapter in service to our parks and communities. Congratulations on a job well done to all of our deans, visiting deans, chefs, instructors, our planning team and everyone who helped make the inaugural class at Savage Highlands State Park a success. ”



Savage Highlands State Park is a former privately-owned lodge that the Department of Natural Resources purchased late last year for conversion to expand Park Service amenities in Western Maryland. In addition to staying in the future park’s cabins and yurts and gathering in the lodge, the class also contributed work toward the opening of the park.

Students successfully rerouted a section of the Red Trail at Savage Highlands by learning how to correctly cut the trail to mitigate the effects of water which causes erosion. This year’s rangers also trained at several Western Maryland facilities and parks that are adjacent to or near Savage Highlands.

Ranger School focuses on the primary jobs of the Maryland Park Ranger – operations, maintenance, interpretation, and customer service. Under the guidance of veteran Maryland Park Rangers known as deans, students participate in intensive training consisting of practical exercises and written exams.

Using real-world scenarios that occur in our Maryland State Parks, the rangers-in-training learn about and practice emergency response, park operations, search and rescue missions, resource management and more.

Rangers received firsthand experience with heavy machinery, including trailering and equipment operation, taking controls of a skid steer and an excavator to test skills and push limits. Rangers traveled to Frostburg State University to practice basic water rescues. Students and deans also attended the Savage River State Forest Shooting Range to practice safe firearm handling after completing the hunter safety course.



In addition to this training, rangers must also complete one year of operational experience to become fully certified.

Maryland Park Service Ranger School 2025 graduates, by work region, are:

Eastern Region

Kevin Dietrich, Harriet Tubman Underground Railroad State Park

Kara Holland, Assateague State Park

Robert Wullschleger, Tuckahoe State Park

Central Region

Dirk Fardelmann, Gunpowder Falls State Park

Moya Michelin, Sandy Point State Park

Matthew Dymowski, Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area

Tanner Shepherd, Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area

Seth VanZomeren, Seneca Creek State Park

Stephen King, Patapsco Valley State Park

William Gibb, Elk Neck State Park

Caleb Smith, Patapsco Valley State Park

Ryan Snyder, Susquehanna State Park

Southern Region

Thomas Souhrada, Sandy Point State Park

Matthew Bershon, Point Lookout State Park

Michael Bullock, Point Lookout State Park

Western Region

Mark Akers, Herrington Manor State Park

Megan Schwertz, Deep Creek Lake State Park

Shea Walsh, South Mountain Recreational Complex

Carter Conaway, South Mountain Recreational Complex

Kendra Bree, Fort Frederick State Park

In addition to graduating, two students were presented with special awards, selected by their fellow Rangers. The Ranger Award was presented to Thomas Souhrada in recognition of his dedication to excellence in supporting and demonstrating a true Ranger spirit. The Dean’s Award went to Shea Walsh in recognition of her dedication to academic achievement during the 2025 Ranger School.

The Maryland Park Service employs 256 rangers, maintenance, planners, and administrative staff who manage about 90 state parks, state historical parks, battlefields, rail trails, natural environment areas, and natural resource management areas across the state.