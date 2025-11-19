Ribbon Cutting for New Pocket Park at Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center on Nov. 19

Charles County Government, in partnership with the Resilience Authority of Charles County, invites the public to a ribbon-cutting for a new accessible pocket park at the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center on Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025, at 9:30 a.m.

The park, funded by Charles County, includes the planting of 15 native trees at the Waldorf Senior and Recreational Center, supported in part by a Chesapeake Bay Trust grant award. The grant supports efforts to plant native trees and establish urban tree canopies in areas affected by heat islands.

At the request of the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism, the park will be Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessible, featuring four garden areas with native pollinator flower beds and butterfly houses. All gardens include ADA-compliant seating and picnic tables designed with wheelchair users in mind.

The park provides beauty, a sense of place, and valuable pollinator habitats while also helping cool the area and absorb stormwater runoff. The project advances the Resilience Authority’s goals of environmental stewardship, accessibility, and strong collaboration with the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Tourism, and other state and local partners.