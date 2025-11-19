County Attorney John B. Norris III Departing Calvert County Government

The Calvert County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), County Administrator Linda Turner and Calvert County Government staff wish County Attorney John B. Norris III the best upon his departure to a new role in December.

Norris served with professionalism and distinction as the attorney for Calvert County Government for 14 years, starting in August 2011. Norris leaves Calvert County Government on Dec. 18.

Norris brought to Calvert County a unique and powerful blend of technical and legal experience. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering and Technology before completing his Juris Doctorate, bridging both professions early in his career through a legal internship with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, where he advised on complex environmental law matters.

He began his professional journey as a project engineer with NG&O Engineering, Inc., focusing on civil site design, permitting and development for industrial, commercial and residential projects. This technical foundation proved invaluable in his legal career, particularly in navigating the intricacies of land use, environmental regulation and infrastructure development.



As County Attorney, Norris has served as chief legal counsel for Calvert County Government, overseeing all legal affairs, providing guidance on the county’s most complex issues and supporting transparent, responsible governance. His work has ensured the county’s compliance with state and federal law, strengthened policies and procedures and supported countless initiatives that have shaped Calvert County’s progress over more than a decade.

“County Attorney John Norris is to be commended for his distinguished tenure with Calvert County and his excellent service to its citizens,” said County Administrator Linda Turner. “The Calvert County Board of Commissioners, myself and Calvert County Government staff wholeheartedly congratulate him on his new venture in his professional career and thank him for his many years of faithful service to Calvert County.”

Reflecting on his time with Calvert County Government, Norris shared, “Serving Calvert County has been a great privilege. I am deeply grateful for the 14 years I spent serving the citizens of Calvert County as County Attorney.”

Throughout his tenure, Norris was widely recognized for his integrity, methodical approach and commitment to fairness. His combined expertise in engineering and law provided a rare perspective that strengthened the county’s ability to evaluate projects, manage risk and uphold the highest standards of public service.

The BOCC and Calvert County Government extend their sincere appreciation to Norris for his exceptional service, leadership and dedication over the past 14 years. His contributions have strengthened the foundation of county government and will benefit Calvert County for years to come.

