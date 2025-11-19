Historic St. Mary’s City Frost Fair on Saturday, December 6, 2025

Historic St. Mary’s City invites the public to celebrate the holiday season at Frost Fair on Saturday, December 6, 2025, from 1–6 p.m. Inspired by traditional holiday markets, this festive outdoor event will feature family activities, live entertainment, and seasonal cheer.

Guests can enjoy holiday decorations, carolers, and even a ride with Santa aboard the museum’s “People Mover” tram. The State House will transform into the Gingerbread Zone with crafts and photo opportunities, while children can shop for loved ones at the Kids’ Secret Shop.

Throughout the day, visitors can warm up by fire pits with s’mores, sip hot cocoa, and explore food trucks and local artisan vendors for holiday shopping.

Special attractions include a showing of the holiday film Elf, a kids’ dance party in the Pavilion, the Copper Rein Horse Trailer Bar—open for business and serving beer, wine, and a prosecco holiday cocktail, and cozy seating inside the Patuxent Dental Winter Dome. Children will also enjoy playing in the Visit St. Mary’s/Andersen Windows Snow Globe.

Admission is $10 for adults, $5 for children, or $20 for a family package. The event will take place rain or shine unless severe weather occurs.

Tickets and full details are available at: www.hsmcevents.com/frost-fair

ABOUT HISTORIC ST. MARY’S CITY – Historic St. Mary’s City is a museum of living history and archaeology dedicated to telling the diverse stories of those who lived in this place now called Maryland. For more information, contact 301-994-4370, 800-SMC-1634, or [email protected]