St. Mary’s County Teacher Becomes $459,932 Richer After FAST PLAY Win

A St. Mary’s County man went to the store to buy a FAST PLAY Fat Wallet ticket. After the purchase, he is going to need a much fatter wallet because he won $459,932 on the game.

“I was getting ready for a trip to gas up my car. I decided to go inside and take a chance on a ticket,” the big winner said Nov. 18 when he claimed his winnings at Lottery headquarters in Baltimore.

He explained he purchased two tickets and scanned both, but could only get a read on one of the tickets. The first ticket said “not a winner,” but the second ticket said “Go to Lottery.” The Southern Maryland resident had a good feeling about the message.

“I knew something was up when the second ticket wouldn’t process,” he said.

He looked at the ticket and saw one of his numbers matched with the progressive jackpot. The elementary school teacher is undecided on how he is going to spend his cash. He noted he still needs time to mentally process the win.

The store that sold the ticket was the Sheetz at 20760 Old Great Mills Road in Great Mills, and it receives a $1,000 bonus.

The $10 instant game, which had a progressive jackpot that increased slightly with each sale of a ticket, went on sale starting July 2024 and this win closes out the game.