Safety Review Planned for Western Parkway & Hamilton Road Intersection

The Charles County Traffic Safety Committee is reviewing traffic conditions and safety concerns at the intersection of Western Parkway and Hamilton Road in Waldorf.

The review follows requests from residents for the installation of a traffic signal and related intersection improvements, including signage, crosswalks, and lighting enhancements.

The Traffic Safety Committee, comprising representatives from various County departments and the Charles County Sheriff’s Office, meets regularly to discuss and address roadway safety issues throughout the County.

The intersection has been previously studied in connection with nearby developments, such as Springhaven II and Waldorf Technology Park.

As part of the review, the Committee is examining previous studies to determine whether a new signal warrant study is needed. For signalization to occur at an intersection, the location must meet the Maryland State Highway Administration’s criteria, as the agency is responsible for signal maintenance within Charles County.

Representatives from the Sheriff’s Office are also reviewing collision data and driver behavior at this location to support recommendations for any necessary intersection improvements.

County staff will continue to keep residents informed about the Committee’s findings and the process that will follow to ensure safety at this intersection.