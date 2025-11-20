Police Arrest Lexington Park Woman in Connection with October Murder

Djhonna Mari Jones, 46, of Lexington Park, has been arrested and charged in connection with the October 27, 2025, fatal shooting of an adult male victim outside a residence on Bellevue Court. According to court records and a statement from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Jones was taken into custody after an arrest warrant was issued following a homicide investigation.

Jones has been charged with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime of violence, carrying a loaded handgun on or about her person, and unlawful transfer of a regulated firearm. The charges stem from an incident in which, according to previous court documents related to her co-defendant, she handed a loaded firearm to her husband, David Scott Jones, just moments before he fatally shot the unarmed victim during a confrontation caught on home surveillance footage.

Deputies initially responded to the scene at approximately 6:40 p.m. for a reported assault in progress. While en route, dispatchers advised that shots had been fired. Upon arrival, they found the victim deceased near the driveway, suffering from gunshot wounds to the head and upper body. The investigation was led by the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division.

Following the issuance of the arrest warrant, Djhonna Mari Jones was apprehended and booked at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, where she remains held without bond. A bail review hearing was held on November 20, 2025, in St. Mary’s County Circuit Court.

The investigation is ongoing. Authorities are encouraging anyone with information who has not yet provided a statement to contact Detective Andrew Burgess at 301-475-4200, ext. 8041, or via email at [email protected]

.