Chesapeake Beach Woman Facing DUI, Drug Charges After Early Morning Traffic Stop

Kimberly Kay Finamore, 35, of Chesapeake Beach, has been charged with multiple offenses following an early morning traffic stop on November 3, 2025, according to court documents filed in the District Court for Calvert County.

Finamore is facing several criminal and traffic-related charges, including:

CDS: Possession – Not Cannabis (Percocet)

CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia (cut straw and dollar bill with white powder residue)

Possession or Receipt of CDS While Confined/Detained

Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol

Driving While Impaired by Alcohol

Reckless Driving

Negligent Driving

Failure to Drive on the Right Side of the Road

Failure to Obey Traffic Control Device

Permitting Vehicle Operation Contrary to Law

The incident began when the Calvert County Control Center received a report from Anne Arundel County regarding a suicidal person believed to be Finamore. Deputies located her black GMC Terrain on Chesapeake Beach Road and initiated a traffic stop after observing erratic driving.

According to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office report, Deputy Angell observed the vehicle swerving and crossing the center line. After the stop, Finamore allegedly exhibited signs of alcohol impairment, including glassy eyes and a strong odor of alcohol. She admitted to consuming alcohol taken from her workplace and failed multiple field sobriety tests. A preliminary breath test registered a .222 blood alcohol content, and a subsequent Intoximeter test later showed a BAC of .19, more than twice the legal limit.

During a search of Finamore’s vehicle, officers found an open alcoholic beverage. After her arrest, while at the Calvert County Detention Center, a cut clear strap and a dollar bill containing white powder residue were found in her wallet. According to charging documents, Finamore admitted to abusing her prescribed Percocet by snorting it.

Finamore was released on her own recognizance the same day. She is represented by the Calvert County Public Defender’s Office. A court date is scheduled for December 18, 2025, at the Calvert District Court House.