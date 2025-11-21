PGPD Cold Case Unit Identifies Suspect in 1998 Murder of Sheryl Crandell

The Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Section Cold Case Unit identified the suspect responsible for killing Sheryl Crandell in 1998. Ms. Crandell was found murdered in her office at Prince George’s Hospital Center in Cheverly. The suspect is Baari Shabazz. He died in 2019 at the age of 69.

On January 13, 1998, a maintenance employee discovered the 50-year-old victim in her Family Health Center office at approximately 8:30 pm.

An autopsy determined her cause of death was strangulation. She had also been sexually assaulted.

Despite an extensive investigation at the time, no arrests were made in the immediate aftermath of her murder.

PGPD Cold Case Unit detectives sought and obtained court authorization to begin investigative genetic genealogy in connection to this case in December of 2021.

FBI Baltimore’s Investigative Genetic Genealogy Team initiated investigative genetic genealogy and was able to ultimately identify the suspect in late October of this year.

At this time, there is no known connection between the victim and suspect. He did live approximately one mile from the hospital back in 1998. The motive for the murder is unknown.

If anyone has information relevant to this investigation and would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective, they are asked to please call 301-516-2512.

Anyone with information may also contact Crime Solvers online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device) or call 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). You can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 98-013-1118.