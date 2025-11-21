No Injuries Reported After Early Morning Kitchen Fire in Leonardtown

On Friday, November 21, 2025, at 12:15 a.m., firefighters from the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department and surrounding departments responded to the 40700 block of Merlin Way in Leonardtown, for the reported structure fire.

The third party 911 caller reported a stove fire with the home occupant attempting to extinguish the fire.

Crews arrived on the scene to find smoke showing from the front door of the 2 story single family home, with firefighters confirming a fire in the kitchen.

The sole occupant of the home informed Fire Chief 1 that all occupants were out and accounted for.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and checked for extensions.

No injuries were reported and crews operated on the scene for over an hour.

Photos courtesy of the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department